James Kennedy is changing things up! After being reunited with his dog, previously named Graham Cracker, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed the pup’s new moniker on Sunday.

Kennedy shared a post to his Instagram Story showing his pet pooch, and announced the dog will now be known as Hippie.

“We’ve decided to rename this little beauty ‘hippie.’ This is a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael’s dog’s name,” Kennedy wrote, “the only dog I saw around the house growing up.”

“Although George and Hippie are in heaven now together, I know that they are watching over me now, a proud doggy papa!” he added.

James Kennedy/Instagram

Kennedy was reunited with his dog — which he shared with ex-girlfriend Rachel Leviss until their split. Leviss and Kennedy got the dog in 2018, three years before ending their engagement. Leviss kept the canine in the breakup since her parents bought the dog for her.

The former couple’s dog was in headlines recently after he allegedly bit Leviss’ mother, while Leviss was in a mental health facility. Leviss’ mother claimed that the dog was responsible for several biting incidents.

After being unable to find a trainer who could curb the dog’s behaviour, Leviss’ mother recently told ET that she “reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for financial assistance to hire a different trainer. Lisa offered to adopt Graham and he was picked up by Vanderpump Dogs Rescue on July 13.”

Leviss mother said that she was told “Vanderpump Dogs would either rehabilitate him and place him in a good home or he could live on her property until his dying day. My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him.”

On Thursday, the “Vanderpump Rules” DJ posted photos to Instagram of him and the pet pup reunited in Lake Tahoe, California, as the cast filmed season 11 of the hit reality show.

“Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you,” Kennedy wrote.

MORE FROM ET:

Rachel Leviss’ Mom Speaks Out: ‘Graham Bit Me to The Bone’

James Kennedy Reunites With Dog He Shared With Ex Rachel Leviss

James Kennedy Discusses No. 1 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Guy Title (Exclusive)

James Kennedy Hopes Ex Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Stay Together