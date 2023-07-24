Click to share this via email

Lizzo is the latest celebrity to attempt Australia’s “shoey” on stage.

The musician was performing at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena when the crowd encouraged her to try the Aussie tradition.

Lizzo took off her own boot, before placing a bottle of tequila inside it.

Calling the whole thing “f**ked up,” the hitmaker took a pretty big drink from the bottle in the video shared on TikTok.

“A reminder that this is f**ked up,” she’d told the crowd.

The likes of Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles have attempted a “shoey” on stage in the past.

Styles told fans of the tradition during his “Love On Tour” Perth show in February, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed,” before downing the drink and putting his shoe back on.

Styles then joked that he “will be discussing this with my therapist at length” after sharing: “I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself.

“It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.”