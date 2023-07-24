Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen’s baby boy is a happy one.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old star shared the first video capturing her 5-week-old son Wren’s adorable smile.

“FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile 🥰🥰🥰,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Teigen is holding little Wren in her arms as he begins to crack a smile, with his mom exclaiming, “Oh my god, oh my god,” before asking, “Did you get it?”

Talking to her son, she added, “Oh my gosh, that was so big!”

Fans were loving the video, too, with one commenter writing, “So precious, oh my god!!!!”

“OMG HES SO CUTE AND ADORABLE AND PRECIOUS ALL IN ONE😍😍😍,” wrote another fan.

Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their new baby last month via surrogate, and has shared several photos on Instagram since.

Just six months ago, the couple welcomed a daughter, Esti. They also share 5-year-old Miles and 7-year-old Luna.