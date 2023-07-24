Simu Liu finally got to attend Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” over the weekend.

The Canadian actor took to social media to share some snaps from Swift’s Seattle Lumen Field show, writing how plenty of Swifties had stopped by to give him a bracelet.

Liu — who attended the gig with his girlfriend Allison Hsu — wrote, “What a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the ‘eras tour’, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet.

“you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!”

The “Barbie” star previously called Swift “literally superhuman” after she announced more tour dates earlier this month.

Fans in Canada are still waiting for her to add dates in the country. However, this could be changing very soon after a tour Twitter fan account recently heard from a source that an announcement might be coming shortly.

An industry source has confirmed with me that Eras Tour Canada is official and in early planning stages. We can expect details soon but possibly into early Fall 🇨🇦 — ۟ (@erastourticks) July 12, 2023

They posted, “An industry source has confirmed with me that ‘Eras Tour’ Canada is official and in early planning stages. We can expect details soon but possibly into early Fall.”