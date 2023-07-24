Drake was caught by surprise by the latest bra he discovered on tour.

Since the rapper kicked off his and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour earlier this month, women have continuously tossed their undergarments at the rapper — a feminine response old as time.

On Friday night, as Drake was walking through the crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, he came across a large black bra on the ground. In a video that’s since gone viral online, a bright-eyed Drake shows the bra to one of the camera operators before being taken aback by its size.

“36G?” Drake read the tag aloud as the crowd erupted with laughter. “Locate this woman immediately.”

READ MORE: Drake Hilariously Scorches Fan Who Threw A Vape At Him Onstage: ‘You Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Do’

“Locate this woman immediately.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

Fortunately for the 6ix God, a woman claiming to be the owner of the large bra has come forward.

“A lot of girls posting it’s them but this is not to get confused it’s me,” the woman captioned a TikTok that seemingly shows her throwing the bra at Drake that night.

In a separate TikTok, she excitedly recounts the moment, appearing to wear the same outfit as the woman seen throwing the bra in the previous video.

The hilarious moment, with over 12 million views on Twitter, comes after Drake — who’s made it known he’s a fan of curvy, busty women — declared he was “deeply disappointed” that nobody threw bras at him during his Montreal show and after the tour’s opening night in Chicago when he paused his performance more than once to check out several fans’ undergarments that had been launched at the rapper.

At the Chicago show, one woman threw a 38DD-sized bra, promoting Drake to call the fan “nasty” for feeling frisky.

“Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here,” he said while picking up the bra. “God damn, sh*t. Some knocks — whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty.”

READ MORE: Drake Teams Up With Michael B. Jordan To Buy Pickleball Team

As the show went on, Drake clarified that he admires all figures and frames.

“By the way, we don’t discriminate, though,” he told the crowd. “Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shoutout to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places. Thank you, again, this is perfect.”

Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour runs through to October.