Quentin Tarantino got in on the movie event of the summer.

On Saturday, the “Pulp Fiction” director was spotted out in Los Angeles buying tickets to see “Barbie” immediately after seeing a screening of “Oppenheimer” at a theatre across the street.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ And ‘Oppenheimer’: An Unlikely Connection (It’s Not The Release Date)

The official account for his podcast “The Video Archives”, with co-host Roger Avary, confirmed that the duo were indeed taking in the buzzed-about “Barbenheimer” double-feature.

Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies 🫡 https://t.co/9IbsJtjA3G — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) July 23, 2023

The next day, Avary quote tweeted director Edgar Wright’s comment on the busy crowds for the two blockbusters, adding that the “Barbie” screening that he and Tarantino were at “had such an amazing audience, literally cheering the movie.”

The Barbie showing in Westwood last night had such an amazing audience, literally cheering the movie. Many of them were larping. I haven't seen that in a while, and it was awesome. https://t.co/hh44GY0JBd — Roger Avary (@AVARY) July 23, 2023

READ MORE: Greta Gerwig Makes History As ‘Barbie’ Sets Box Office Record For Biggest Opening Weekend For A Female Director

Tarantino directed “Barbie” star Margot Robbie in his own 2019 hit “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, in which she played actress Sharon Tate.

Meanwhile, the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon has proved to be bigger than anyone expected, with both movies far exceeding opening weekend expectations.

Final tallies show “Barbie” earning a whopping $162 million domestically, the biggest opening for any movie this year, while the “Oppenheimer” earned $82 million.