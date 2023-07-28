It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – July 28th, 2023
Cardi B and Offset – “Jealousy”
Travis Scott – “DELRESTO (ECHOES) ft. Beyoncé ” UTOPIA (ALBUM)
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Psychedelic Switch”, plus The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith – “Desire”
Post Malone – “Mourning”, plus AUSTIN (ALBUM)
Anne-Marie – “Never Loved Anyone Before”, plus Unhealthy (ALBUM)
Tori Kelly – “cut”, plus tori (ALBUM)
Saweetie, YG, and Tyga – “Birthday”
Other noteworthy releases include Jhayco – “Holanda”, Celeigh Cardinal – “Over Before It Began”, The Rose – “Alive”, Gia Woods – “Elevation“, Big Gigantic & NGHTMRE – “Never Loved You Like That”, earth2zoe – “Lame”, Johnny Orlando – “Boyfriend” plus THE RIDE Part 1 (EP), The Chainsmokers and Shenseea – “My Bad”,
Keep On Your Radar:
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.