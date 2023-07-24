Matt Damon is still bitter about Donald Trump’s “Air”-inspired promotional video.

During a recent interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the actor sarcastically shaded the former president when asked about Trump’s repurposed monologue that was used as a promotional video for a fundraiser last month.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” Damon said, while simply laughing as he thought about it.

“I’m glad they like our writing,” he sarcastically added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Oppenheimer” star poked fun at his “Air” character, agent Sonny Vaccaro, joking that he was also “trying to write speeches for the Trump campaign.”

Trump’s fundraising video, which shows footage of him throughout his life, is accompanied by audio of Damon’s final monologue from the April-released film, in which his character — a Nike exec — gives the convincing speech to a young Michael Jordan in hopes he’ll sign a sponsorship deal with the shoe company.

Both Damon and his pal Ben Affleck, who directed the film, have slammed the Trump campaign’s unauthorized use of the audio, demanding them to remove the video, however it currently remains on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Damon has never shied away from blasting Trump. In 2017, he fired at the 45th U.S. president for his “absolutely abhorrent” remarks to condemn white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. That same year he called Trump’s cut scene from “Scent Of A Woman” “bullsh*t,” complaining that he wasted everyone’s time on set.