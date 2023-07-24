Monica halted her Detroit show over the weekend after seeing a female fan allegedly being assaulted by a man in the crowd.

The singer not only stopped her show and called the man in question out, but she also jumped off stage and ran to the woman’s defence.

Monica had been performing at the Riverfront Music Festival on Saturday.

“You don’t hit no f**kin’ lady like that,” Monica insisted.

The “The Boy Is Mine” musician added, according to the Independent, “That s**t triggered me. I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f**kin’ temper. I apologize ya’ll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Monica added: “I was gonna knock [his] ass out with this f**kin’ mic.”

Monica jumps off stage to confront man who was punching a woman in the audience. pic.twitter.com/f5MQLEQsPV — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2023

Videos of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media.

She then spoke about the incident in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram post.

“I apologized there and I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action!” the star commented, according to the Independent. “I was so triggered, I watched and she didn’t appear to even know him!

“It appeared to be about space during a packed concert!” Monica added. “He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50 plus, I pray she’s ok!”

Riverfront Music Festival’s spokesperson, Andrus Macdonald, released a lengthy statement regarding the incident to CBS News.

He said, praising the singer, “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival.

“Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.”

The message continued, “We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.

“To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate.”