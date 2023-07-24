The Toronto International Film Festival is back for another big year.
On Monday, TIFF announced a whopping 60 films in its first wave of titles for the 2023 edition of the festival.
Spanning both the Gala and Special Presentations sections of the fest, the lineup includes a number of big titles, including 37 world premieres.
“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”
Several of the films at this year’s festival are directed by prominent actors, including Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra”, Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away”, Kristin Scott Thomas’ “North Star”, Chris Pine’s “Poolman”, Viggo Mortensen’s “The Dead Don’t Hurt”, Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat” and Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of the Hour”.
The lineup also includes plenty of notable films from acclaimed international directors, including Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall”, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes earlier this spring, as well as Chloe Domont’s “Fair Play”, Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy”, Alice Rorwacher’s “La Chimera”, Bertrant Bonello’s “The Beast”, Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster”.
Other notable titles include “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” director David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers”, Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers”, Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money” Richard Linklater’s “Hitman” and more.
TIFF 2023 will take place September 7 to 17.
Check out the full list of announced titles below (*previously announced):
Gala Presentations
“Concrete Utopia” Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea
North American Premiere
“Dumb Money” Craig Gillespie | USA
World Premiere
“Fair Play” Chloe Domont | USA
International Premiere
“Flora and Son” John Carney | Ireland/USA
Canadian Premiere
“Hate to Love: Nickelback” Leigh Brooks | Canada
World Premiere
“Lee” Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*“Next Goal Wins” Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere
“NYAD” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere
“Punjab ’95” Honey Trehan | India
World Premiere
“Solo” Sophie Dupuis | Canada
World Premiere
“The End We Start From” Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
“The Movie Emperor” Ning Hao | China
World Premiere
“The New Boy” Warwick Thornton | Australia
North American Premiere
“The Royal Hotel” Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Special Presentations
“A Difficult Year” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France
International Premiere
“A Normal Family” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
“American Fiction” Cord Jefferson | USA
World Premiere
“Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet | France
Canadian Premiere
“Close to You” Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom
World Premiere
“Days of Happiness” Chloé Robichaud | Canada
World Premiere
“El Rapto” Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere
“Ezra” Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere
“Fingernails” Christos Nikou | USA
International Premiere
“Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia
North American Premiere
“His Three Daughters” Azazel Jacobs | USA
World Premiere
“Hitman” Richard Linklater | USA
North American Premiere
“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” Alex Gibney | USA
World Premiere
“Kidnapped” Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere
“Knox Goes Away” Michael Keaton | USA
World Premiere
“La Chimera” Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland
North American Premiere
“Last Summer” Catherine Breillat | France
North American Premiere
*“Les Indésirables” Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere
“Memory” Michel Franco | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
“Monster” Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan
North American Premiere
“Mother Couch” Niclas Larsson | USA
World Premiere
“North Star” Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom
World Premiere
“One Life” James Hawes | United Kingdom
World Premiere
“Pain Hustlers” David Yates | USA
World Premiere
“Poolman” Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere
“Reptile” Grant Singer | USA
World Premiere
“Rustin” George C. Wolfe | USA
International Premiere
*“Seven Veils” Atom Egoyan | Canada
World Premiere
“Shoshana” Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy
World Premiere
“Sing Sing” Greg Kwedar | USA
World Premiere
“Smugglers” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
“Swan Song” Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
“The Beast” Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere
“The Burial” Maggie Betts | USA
World Premiere
“The Convert” Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere
“The Critic” Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere
“The Dead Don’t Hurt” Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere
“The Holdovers” Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere
“The Peasants” DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere
“The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere
“Together 99” Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere
“Unicorns” Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere
“Uproar” Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere
“Wicked Little Letters” Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere
“Wildcat” Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere
“Woman of the Hour” Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere