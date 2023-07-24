Click to share this via email

The Toronto International Film Festival is back for another big year.

On Monday, TIFF announced a whopping 60 films in its first wave of titles for the 2023 edition of the festival.

Spanning both the Gala and Special Presentations sections of the fest, the lineup includes a number of big titles, including 37 world premieres.

“This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”

Several of the films at this year’s festival are directed by prominent actors, including Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra”, Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away”, Kristin Scott Thomas’ “North Star”, Chris Pine’s “Poolman”, Viggo Mortensen’s “The Dead Don’t Hurt”, Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat” and Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of the Hour”.

The lineup also includes plenty of notable films from acclaimed international directors, including Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall”, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes earlier this spring, as well as Chloe Domont’s “Fair Play”, Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy”, Alice Rorwacher’s “La Chimera”, Bertrant Bonello’s “The Beast”, Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster”.

Other notable titles include “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” director David Yates’ “Pain Hustlers”, Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers”, Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money” Richard Linklater’s “Hitman” and more.

TIFF 2023 will take place September 7 to 17.

Check out the full list of announced titles below (*previously announced):

Gala Presentations

“Concrete Utopia” Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

“Dumb Money” Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

“Fair Play” Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

“Flora and Son” John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Hate to Love: Nickelback” Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

“Lee” Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*“Next Goal Wins” Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

“NYAD” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

“Punjab ’95” Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

“Solo” Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

“The End We Start From” Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“The Movie Emperor” Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

“The New Boy” Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

“The Royal Hotel” Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Special Presentations

“A Difficult Year” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

“A Normal Family” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

“American Fiction” Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

“Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

“Close to You” Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Days of Happiness” Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

“El Rapto” Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

“Ezra” Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

“Fingernails” Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

“Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

“His Three Daughters” Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

“Hitman” Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

“Kidnapped” Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

“Knox Goes Away” Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

“La Chimera” Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

“Last Summer” Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*“Les Indésirables” Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

“Memory” Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

“Monster” Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

“Mother Couch” Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

“North Star” Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“One Life” James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Pain Hustlers” David Yates | USA

World Premiere

“Poolman” Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

“Reptile” Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

“Rustin” George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

*“Seven Veils” Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

“Shoshana” Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

“Sing Sing” Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

“Smugglers” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

“Swan Song” Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

“The Beast” Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

“The Burial” Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

“The Convert” Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

“The Critic” Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“The Dead Don’t Hurt” Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

“The Holdovers” Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

“The Peasants” DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

“The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Together 99” Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

“Unicorns” Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

“Uproar” Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

“Wicked Little Letters” Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Wildcat” Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

“Woman of the Hour” Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere