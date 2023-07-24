Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were pictured looking cozy over the weekend.

Brady — who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage — picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday, before driving them to his Los Angeles home, Page Six claimed an eyewitness told them.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Pictured Chatting At 4th Of July Bash Amid Ongoing Romance Rumours

Brady then reportedly dropped Shayk back at the hotel the following day after the pair emerged around 9:30 a.m.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback then picked up Shayk again Saturday afternoon to return to his house. As the pair were stopped at a red light, he was seen touching her face affectionately in images and video footage shared by Page Six.

READ MORE: Michael Rubin Addresses Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Dating Rumour After His White Party

Brady and Shayk were both in attendance at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in May.

Page Six then reported that Shayk — who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — made “a beeline” for the sportsman at the star-studded bash. However, the supermodel’s rep denied the claims, calling them “totally fictional.”