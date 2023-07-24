Jo Koy is reflecting on the “beautiful” time he spent with Chelsea Handler, one year after their breakup.

The comedian only had good things to say about his ex while chatting with Page Six at last week’s Broadway opening of Here Lies Love, in which he serves as one of the musical’s producers.

“She’s a beautiful person, and, you know, we’re still friends,” he told the outlet. “It was a beautiful time and she’s doing beautiful things right now. She’s crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her.”

Long before Koy and Handler began dating in the summer of 2021, they were good friends. The two dated for nearly one year, calling it quits in July 2022 upon Handler’s announcement that the pair planned to “take a break from” their romance.

In December 2022, Handler admitted that she hadn’t talked to Koy for “a while” and that she wouldn’t continue their friendship until he took “accountability” for what went wrong in their relationship.

“I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous,” she told Brooke Shields while appearing on her “Now What?” podcast. Though she didn’t explain what exactly it was that Koy did, the former “Chelsea Lately” host told ET Canada a few weeks later that the two were on good terms.