Seth Rogen wishes he was like his “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” character Bebop.

The Canadian actor chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about the upcoming flick, revealing that he got the chance to pick which character he wanted to play in the movie.

Rogen admitted, “I chose Bebop because I like Bebop.”

The star told Bustamante, “He’s cool. He’s got a nipple ring, he’s got cool sunglasses and a mohawk. Like, how do you beat that?”

READ MORE: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Trailer: The Turtle Bros Fight To Save The World In Seth Rogen-Produced Revamp

As the host joked “he basically is just like you,” Rogen responded, “It’s what I wish I could be, but I’m too afraid.”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Rogen stars alongside the likes of Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Natasia Demetriou and more in the flick.

Brady Noon stars as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu plays Leonardo, Micah Abbey stars as Donatello and Shamon Brown Jr. plays Michelangelo.

Rogen, who is also a producer on the film, said of looking for the main four voice actors: “It was tough. We’re really hard on casting and we are not afraid of a long, arduous casting process. Like I know the importance of casting. And I honestly like attribute a lot of the success of the comedies we’ve made in the past, like to the cast and how hard we have been on, like making sure we’re assembling like a great comedic team.”

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Announces Star-Studded Voice Cast Of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

“And so yeah, every one of them, you know, is great,” he continued. “But more importantly, like together they create something really special and they play off of each other well. And we recorded them all together all the time, like in person. And so they actually got to know each other really well and they became friends with each other and they were able to really like, play off of one another. It worked out really well.”