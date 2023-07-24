Robert Grant, Lana Del Rey’s father, has made a name for himself and even has his own fans who love to call him one nickname in particular — Nepo Daddy.

The entrepreneur and musician’s piano skills have “gone from kind of a fun side project to a real job” as Grant recently released his debut album, Lost At Sea, which features Lana on two tracks. In a new interview with ET Canada, Grant, 69, talks about how he’s embraced being called Nepo Daddy and how he decided to put music into the world after playing with his daughter.

“That Nepo Daddy thing started popping up in social media comments, and I saw it about five months ago,” he told Morgan Hoffman of when he first heard the nickname. “And right away, you know, being an old ad guy, I thought, ‘Aha! That’s a pretty catchy phrase. In fact, that could be quite a brand.’ So I went out registered the domain name NepoDaddy.com and immediately called the label.

“I said, ‘We’ve got to do merch around this’ and they followed through and now of course you can get crop tops, T-shirts,” he continued, adding that his team is “going to expand all of the merch to include Nepo Daddy and also Nepo Mommy.”

As for how Lana reacted to the name, Grant “would say that she was understandably cautious.

“I was able to kind of assure her that, you know, it’s a fun thing,” he said. “And I embraced it… I love it… Every time we go into a venue and the fans are there. They’re screaming ‘Nepo Daddy.'”

Grant who’s truly been an entrepreneur his whole life — he’s owned a restaurant, a boatbuilding company, and a furniture store — went on to explain how his musical journey came to be later on in life.

“About two years ago, I [was] playing the piano in Lana’s living room. She was upstairs and she heard this really lovely melody. She called down and she said, ‘What is that?’ And she came down and she said, ‘Play it again.’ And I did. And she began to sing right away,” the pianist recalled. “Her lyrics kind of come on the fly. She’s very good at improvising. And then she asked me to create a bridge, which I did. And within, I’d say 35 minutes, we had written ‘Sweet Carolina’, and that was the final track on Blue Banisters [Lana’s 2021 studio album].”

“From there, I would go into recording sessions at Hanson’s studio in L.A. and because she usually is always late to these recording sessions, I’d sneak in in front. And I’d say to the producer, ‘I’m going to go in and start playing. You guys hit record,'” Grant said of how he “logged beautiful songs” over the course of “a couple of months.”

“We sent those samples on to Ben Mawson at Tap Management. And Ben called me back all excited and he said, ‘Oh my God, this stuff is beautiful. I can get you a record deal,'” he continued, noting he “was skeptical. But then two weeks later, Ben called and said, ‘I got you a big deal with Decca in the U.K.'”

After meeting with Decca, the label told Grant that he would need “at least 14 tracks for an album.

“So I had to go back to L.A. and I had to really go to work and start writing music. Now you realize, I’ve never had a piano lesson. I can’t read sheet music. I am not classically trained, so I play entirely by ear. When I sit down at a piano, I don’t even know what I’m going to play. It’s entirely intuitive, but every time I sit down, something new happens,” he shared of his “fascinating and very mysterious [music making] process.”

“I’d say five of the final songs that made that album came out of a continuous 75 minute session,” the composer added. “I had told the engineer, ‘I’m going in, just hit record and go to lunch.’ And 75 minutes later, we had five more songs.

“Honestly, I don’t know where the music comes from, but it’s all in here and I’ve got a lot more music inside me. So I think we’re going to be looking at a second album,” he revealed.

When it comes to working with Lana, Grant shared what it was like to have his daughter, 38, contribute to Lost At Sea, which was released on June 9.

“To Lana’s credit, she couldn’t have been more supportive,” the father said of the project that “definitely caught [her] off guard.

“I think she realized after we had written ‘Sweet Carolina’ and she had heard more of my piano pieces, she really got on board because she loves my music,” he explained. “You know, it’s very similar to what Jack Antonoff would play. And so we’re very simpatico and when she hears me play, she’ll just start singing… in about 30 or 40 minutes we had written this beautiful sort of melancholy song ‘Lost at Sea’, and she created the lyrics on the fly, just kind of listening to my piano.”

Then, Grant “created this lovely chord progression, and right away knew” that Lana would “love it.

“I played it [for her]. She started to sing and we wrote ‘Hollywood Bowl’. It’s really cool.”