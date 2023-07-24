Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek is living her best life.

On Sunday, the “Frida” star shared a new series of bathing suit pictures on her Instagram account.

“Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful,” she wrote in the caption.

In the pics, Hayek wears a hot pink one-piece bathing suit while having fun in a pool.

One of the photos shows her climbing on top of her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

Earlier this month, Hayek celebrated National Bikini Day with another photo of her posing in a pool, wearing a bikini.

The bikini pic got the attention of Drake commented, “Let’s get her to 50M asap,” to which Hayek replied, “What he said 🤩🤩💋.”

Late last month, she shared photos of herself nude in a sauna, covered only by a pair of small towels.