It’s almost time for “The Witcher” fans to say goodbye to Henry Cavill’s Geralt.

Netflix just dropped the second and final trailer for “The Witcher Season 3: Volume 2” a few days before its debut on the streaming platform.

READ MORE: ‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Henry Cavill Will Stop At Nothing To Defend His Family In New Trailer

“The Witcher”. Credit: Netflix

“The Witcher”. — Netflix

A synopsis reads, “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever,” it adds.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ Co-Stars Share What They’ll Miss The Most About Him

The trailer teases the gut-wrenching battle, as Geralt insists “I will make them pay” towards the end of the action-packed clip.

“The Witcher Season 3: Volume 2” debuts on Netflix on July 27.