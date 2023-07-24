Doja Cat isn’t happy about fans trying to coin a nickname for her fanbase.

Over the weekend, the artist took to Meta’s new social media app Threads to call out fans for using the name “Kittenz” to refer to themselves.

“My fans don’t get to name themselves s**t,” she posted. “If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f**king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Doja also called out a fan for using her real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, as their username on the app.

“You making my government name ur sn is creepy as f**k,” she wrote.

When a fan with the screen name “thekittenzweb” asked what name they should use instead, Doja replied, “just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Many users were not happy about Doja calling them out, with one user writing, “Doja Cat slandering her fans is crazy tbh cos I don’t understand why you would attack your fans for just giving themselves a name just like every other fanbase out there. I know what signs like these mean.”

Following the backlash, Doja has deactivated her Threads account.