Amy Schumer has watched the “Barbie” movie and also given her review!

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Reveals Real Reason She Dropped Out Of ‘Barbie’ Movie

Schumer recently posted on Instagram that she had seen both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” and joked that she ought to have played Emily Blunt’s part in the latter.

“Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunts role. Do better Hollywood,” she captioned the photo.

Schumer was chosen by Sony Pictures to play Barbie in the movie’s lead role in 2016. After Schumer left the role in 2017, Warner Bros eventually acquired the rights to the movie, which ultimately failed. At that point, star Margot Robbie hired Greta Gerwig to helm the blockbuster presently playing in theatres, which broke the record for the largest opening weekend box office for a picture directed by a woman.

Schumer recently discussed the reasons behind her leaving on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

“They said I was too thin,” Schumer said. “I can’t wait to see the [Warner Bros] movie. I think it looks awesome.”

Schumer added that while her exit was originally attributed to “scheduling conflicts,” it was really about “creative differences.”

“Barbie” movie made history by earning the highest opening weekend ever for a female director, totaling $162M, while “Oppenheimer” made an astounding $82M+.

On June 13, Schumer launched her third Netflix original special, “Emergency Contact,” and she will next be seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s “Unfrosted.”