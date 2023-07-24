Allison Holker made a special return to TV on Sunday night!

The professional dancer made a cameo appearance on HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, where she helped design professionals Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria bring their disco-themed living room to life. Holker’s appearance was special, as it was the show she was supposed to host with her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Pennington and Victoria had the right idea as they created the perfect place to disco, but didn’t have the moves to match the room. That’s when Holker made her entrance to help the design duo sell their space with a little boogie.

“They’re making a dance floor, but they aren’t necessarily dancers. They just need some fine-tuning,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum said about the pair before teaching them a triple step and disco-moves. “They have such chemistry and then they’re having fun, and that really is the true essence of disco.”

Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria install a new LED dance floor in Ken’s Den, as seen on “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, Season 1. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

On Dec. 13, 2022, tWitch died of suicide. He was 40. The same month, Deadline reported that him and his wife were signed on to host a Barbie-themed renovation show. However, HGTV announced they were focusing on taking the appropriate steps to find another host following tWitch’s death.

“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV spokesperson told the outlet. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

The show, which made it’s debut on July 16, features one food network chef and 15 design stars who compete to design Barbie-inspired rooms in a California mansion. Ashley Graham is the host.

Host Ashley Graham poses in the Entry Way, as seen on “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, Season 1. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

In May, Holker spoke in her first television interview since her husband’s death about being strong for their three children.

“I don’t really have any other choice but to be strong,” she admitted to “Today”‘s Hoda Kotb as she began tearing up. “Now, they still see me have my highs and lows because there’s a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward. It’s honestly something I wouldn’t wish for anybody. It’s really hard. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that communication is key.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker and Daughter Weslie Accept Heart of a Champion Award In His Honor

Allison Holker Shares ‘Tough Conversations’ She Has With Kids About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Allison Holker Says ‘No One Had Any Inkling’ That tWitch Was ‘Low’ in First Interview Since His Death