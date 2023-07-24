Drake was in a bit of a trolling mood.

On Sunday night, the Canadian rapper was spotted on his way to his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, and it was his outfit that caught people’s attention.

With a drink in his hand, Drake wore a No. 31 Reggie Miller Pacers jersey over top of another Reggie Miller jersey.

Photo: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

As some fans were quick to point out, Drake appeared to be trolling Knicks fans with the fashion choice.

“Drake wearing Reggie’s 31 in MSG is just an epic level of trolling the Knicks that most Drake fans (and young Knicks fans) probably won’t realize,” wrote on user on Twitter.

Miller played for the Indiana Pacers for his entire 18-year career, from 1987 to 2005, and developed a reputation of successfully using three-point shots in high-pressure situations, particularly against the New York Knicks.

In fact, his technique was so successful against the Knicks that Miller earned the nickname “Knicks Killer”.

Miller is ranked behind only Michael Jordan for 30-point playoff games against the Knicks over his career, with 15 games. In one game, he scored 8 points against the Knicks in just 9 seconds.

But Drake also has a direct connection to Miller, having faced off against him in a table tennis match during the 2016 NBA All Star weekend.