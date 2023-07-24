Tori Spelling fired back at a Los Angeles realtor whom she accused of “mocking” her current housing crisis.

The actress — who revealed in May that she found mold in her home after taking her and her children to urgent care upon experiencing reoccurring health issues — leaked a text message exchange between her and realtor Robert Vinson, of Vinson Group Real Estate, after he seemingly found her ongoing housing crisis amusing.

On Friday, Spelling took to her Instagram Story uploading a screenshot of her text messages with Vinson, which began with the realtor texting her: “The latest bizarre inquiry.”

“I’m sorry?” Spelling confusingly replied to the message that Vinson seemingly meant to send to another recipient. “I’m assuming that wasn’t meant for me.”

“It is more for Karen,” Vinson responded. “Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”

The heated “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum hit back: “This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”

Spelling, who didn’t share any further messages, captioned the screenshot: “And, this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness. Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate! My 5 kids are going through Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?”

Shortly after, that same day, Vinson responded to the situation

“Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood. As a real estate broker I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with,” he wrote via email, per People. “Ms. Spelling texted me asking for a one month rental. Concerned that I was dealing with a scam I texted ‘How can I confirm it is you.’ I never received a call back from the text. I am now being publicly shamed for my due diligence.”

The realtor claimed he apologized to Spelling.

“I sent Ms. Spelling the following text after being bombarded with vulgar messages from her followers: I am sorry about the message. I was raised by a single mother and understand the challenges you are dealing with. When you did not call me I thought I was being spoofed by someone who was pretending to be you.”

Spelling has yet to react to Vinson’s statement. The best-selling author and mom of five is allegedly dealing with marital issues with husband Dean McDermott.