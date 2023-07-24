Tiffany Haddish has suffered eight miscarriages.

The comedian spoke to The Washington Post a week after having her latest one, sharing while speaking to a nurse: “Well I’m going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage].

“I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

Haddish — who took parenting classes last year so she could potentially adopt, but still doesn’t know if she wants to become a mother, The Post reported — said of why she’s kept her miscarriages quiet: “I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’

“Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

Haddish — who split from Common in 2021 — was married to ex-husband William Stewart between 2008-2013.

Back in 2018, Haddish revealed that she’s ideally looking for a man who doesn’t already have a family of his own.

“I did that before. I don’t want to do that again,” she told People at the time. “It’s all situational, it depends on the situation. But that’s not really something I’m looking for. I’m not really open to that.

“Now if somebody comes along and he’s amazing, the kids are amazing, then maybe,” the “Girls Trip” star continued.

“But from my experience, it’s usually the kids are really amazing and then I end up liking the kid more than I like them. I’m like, ‘I’m here for the kid! I want the kid to be a great human because they still have a chance and you’re still an a——.’ And I just end up protecting the kid.”