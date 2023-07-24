Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer is one of Hollywood’s hottest names.

She recently appeared on Raven & Miranda’s podcast and discussed many things. From reconciling her sexuality with herself and sharing her opinions on the existence of ghosts, Palmer gave all the answers on the most recent edition of “The Best Podcast Ever.”

Raven adored Keke’s coming out about her sexuality and as living a free spirit.

Keke “I love it for me, too.” “There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink. That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this. I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.” Raven would be with guys and remembers recording what they did and how they acted because “When I get a girl I’m going to do this instead.” Keke “I live for that.”

Being homosexual was something that went unspoken in Keke’s family since her parents never made it clear that it was improper. She had those ideas at an early age. At 12 or 13, they began to return. She tossed it aside. She intended to explore and give up evaluating her ideas by the time she was 17 or 18.

Raven didn’t want to bring up being gay around her family because there were negative comments about it there. Keke never forgot that once Ellen came out, her programme was cancelled. Being prepared for love, she made the decision to live alone. Nothing would keep her back, in her opinion.

Sexuality wasn’t spoken about in Keke’s household. They didn’t care when she became a “free spirit.” Keke explained why Raven thought her parents were her only ride or dies – because child actor parents are deathly afraid of attacking their child and stealing their money. “People try to steal folks’ kids in this industry…to where the kid doesn’t trust their own parents – they’re trusting the manager, producer, director, publicist.’ Raven has such a trust issue because of this.”