Can the fans expect a Christopher Nolan – James Bond movie? Well, Nolan would love that.

With “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan completely stunned the audience. Revealing his desires on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Nolan said: “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

“You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything — it’s a full package. You’d have to be really needed and wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do,” he added.

“Oppenheimer” is presently playing in cinemas all over the world. The movie is riding a wave of favourable reviews and ought to have a strong opening weekend at the box office. “Oppenheimer,” which features Cillian Murphy in the title character, revolves on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

The character of Bond is being recreated, according to Barbara Broccoli, a producer of Bond movies, and the next movie’s script cannot be created until they determine how to approach it.