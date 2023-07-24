Rod Stewart is one proud granddad.
The singer took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a photo of himself with his two youngest grandchildren, Louie and Otis, on his knee.
The 78-year-old captioned the sweet shot: “Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle.”
Rod tagged his daughter Ruby, who welcomed Otis on May 9, and son Liam, who welcomed Louie on May 12.
READ MORE: Rod Stewart’s Son Liam Engaged To Nicole Artukovich After Welcoming First Baby
Ruby announced her first baby’s birth with some sweet snaps on Instagram, writing:
READ MORE: Rod Stewart Addresses Rumours He’s Packing It In: ‘I Shall Never Retire!’
Liam added:
Rod and his family have been enjoying a vacation to Spain recently, with his daughter Kimberly sharing a sweet family snap.
Ruby and Liam have been posting an array of adorable baby photos from the trip, as well.