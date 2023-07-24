Click to share this via email

Rod Stewart is one proud granddad.

The singer took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a photo of himself with his two youngest grandchildren, Louie and Otis, on his knee.

The 78-year-old captioned the sweet shot: “Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle.”

Credit: Instagram/Rod Stewart

Rod tagged his daughter Ruby, who welcomed Otis on May 9, and son Liam, who welcomed Louie on May 12.

Ruby announced her first baby’s birth with some sweet snaps on Instagram, writing:

Liam added:

Rod and his family have been enjoying a vacation to Spain recently, with his daughter Kimberly sharing a sweet family snap.

Ruby and Liam have been posting an array of adorable baby photos from the trip, as well.