Ryan Reynolds is bringing back a beloved TV character.

“A.L.F.” first hit screens in the ’80s, with a synopsis reading: “The adventures and misadventures of ALF, under the real name Gordon Shumway, on his home planet of Melmac before he crashlanded on Earth.”

Confirming he’s bringing back ALF, Reynolds captioned a clip teasing his Maximum Effort Channel: “Holy cats! Having our own @maximumeffort Channel means doing fun things like making new ALF content for ALF re-runs.

“Marketing should be FUN. Thanks to our intrepid #MaximumMoment partners @MintMobile, @forhims, @ring, @fuboTVOfficial, @MNTN, and of course ALF,” he added, thanking his partners.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson And Ex Ryan Reynolds Got An Unusual Wedding Gift From Samuel L. Jackson

Reynolds said, according to Entertainment Weekly, “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining.

“Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios, and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life.”

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Shoot A Fight Scene On Set Of ‘Deadpool 3’

This isn’t the first time ALF has been brought back to life, with the puppet character’s chat show, “ALF’s Hit Talk Show”, launching in 2004 for seven episodes.

He even appeared in an episode of “Mr. Robot”.