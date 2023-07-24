Lil Nas X approves of the Twitter revamp.

Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that he will be changing the social media platform’s logo to an X. It’s time to say farewell to “all the birds” and the Twitter brand, Musk wrote.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Lil Nas X didn’t waste any time in telling Elon Musk that he agreed with the decision, despite previously having a small issue with the business tycoon. After losing his blue verified check on the app in April, the singer called out the billionaire on social media.

“I appreciate Elon renaming the app after me, but this is honestly overwhelming,” wrote Lil Nas X. “Since I haven’t released music in 5 years, and Twitter pays you now. I am ready to accept my destiny as Twitter supreme again.”

i appreciate elon renaming the app after me but this is honestly overwhelming — ✟ (@LilNasX) July 23, 2023

since i haven’t released music in 5 years and twitter pays you now. i am ready to accept my destiny as twitter supreme again. — ✟ (@LilNasX) July 23, 2023

Back in April, Lil Nas X jokingly promised to pursue revenge on Musk after losing his verified blue check. So their imagined friendship has come a long way.

on my soul i didn’t pay for twitter blue, u will feel my wrath tesla man! — ✟ (@LilNasX) April 22, 2023

Lil Nas X was on the Time 100 Most Influential People in the World list in 2021 and the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

Since Musk’s Twitter takeover, the company has faced many challenges, including layoffs, a steep drop in advertising revenue and the fast rise of Threads, Meta’s response to Twitter.