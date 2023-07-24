As romance rumours have swirled around Tom Brady following his split from Gisele Bündchen, the former NFL pro has apparently been quietly connecting with Irina Shayk.

A source tells ET, “Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great.”

The source notes that the pair “spent time together” in June while attending the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardina, and that they “hit it off.”

“The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source says, “but it’s not too serious.”

News of their connection made headlines on Monday as the 45-year-old retired athlete and the 37-year-old model were spotted together at Brady’s Los Angeles home in photos obtained by TMZ.

Brady, who finalized his divorce from Bündchen in October 2022, was spotted picking Shayk up at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday and taking her to his home. TMZ reported that Shayk didn’t leave Brady’s home until the next morning.

The same situation happened the next day, implying the A-list pair spent the majority of the weekend together. Brady was also photographed caressing Shayk’s face while they were in his car together.

In June, a rep for Shayk denied that the model had thrown herself at Brady at an event, telling the Daily Mail at the time, “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

Shayk was previously in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper and the exes share 6-year-old daughter Lea. More recently, she’s been linked to Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio.

After Brady and Bündchen went their separate ways, he was briefly linked to Kim Kardashian, though a source told ET earlier this month that the two A-listers are just “friendly.”

“There isn’t anything romantic going on between them,” the source previously told ET. “Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer.”

Brady and Bündchen share 13-year-old son Benjamin, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

ET has reached out to reps for Brady and Shayk for comment.

Reporting by Anthony Dominic.

