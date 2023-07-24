Bethenny Frankel knows the heart of reality TV is getting paid.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, spoke with ET on Thursday and let her feelings be known about “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss, 28, getting the payoff she deserves for contributing to the phenomenon known as ‘Scandoval.’

“The girl was a punching bag for everybody on every talk show in the entertainment industry,” expressed the Skinnygirl founder.

Leviss, who recently went back to identifying as her birth name Rachel after undergoing mental health treatment, shot to notoriety along with the entire cast of the Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” once she became engulfed in an affair with Tom Sandoval behind the back of his 9-year partner and her galpal, Ariana Madix.

“So you get beaten up? Like Erika Jayne did, get paid,” she continued, referencing the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum who found herself embroiled in her own scandals over the years, most notoriously her husband being charged with wire fraud a few years back. “You’re gonna put me in a ring with [Mike] Tyson, I’m gonna get paid.”

Frankel does not find the former beauty pageant queen’s affair with Sandoval a “big deal”, and praised her for refusing to join the cast on their trip to Lake Tahoe last week.

“She should not be shooting,” Frankel added. “She should be negotiating a contract that says … ‘I got dragged through the streets, and I was abused mentally.'”

Frankel admitted that reality TV probably isn’t the best place for someone struggling with mental health.

Her final thoughts on the situation are that Leviss would be far too addicted to the “drug” of “relevance” and “money” to stay away from the cameras.