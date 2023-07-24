Jimin is feeling the “Barbie” fever.

On Monday, the BTS member posted a video on Instagram reacting to Gosling’s video acknowledging one of Ken’s looks in “Barbie” being the same one Jimin wore in a music video.

Because of the “unspoken Ken code,” Gosling explained in his video, he was obliged to send Jimin his “most prized possession,” a Ken guitar.

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

In his response video, Jimin said, “Hi Ryan and Hi Ken, It’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much.”

He continued, “I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it.”

Jimin also said, “I look forward to watching ‘Barbie’,” adding, “Go Barbie!” before strumming the guitar.

“Barbie” opened over the weekend to a whopping $162 million at the domestic box office, and $337 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.