Sports fans tuning into ESPN on Sunday were in for a shock when soccer analyst Shaka Hislop unexpectedly collapsed during a live broadcast.

The 54-year-old retired soccer player, who represented Trinidad and Tobago on the men’s national team at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, startled the production crew and his co-host when he stumbled to the ground during pre-game coverage with Dan Thomas at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, right before AC Milan’s game opposing Real Madrid.

Viewers who caught sight of the moment can now sigh relief as Thomas has shared a positive update, revealing Hislop is “conscious” amid care treatment from medics.

“As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all; he’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” continued Thomas during the ESPN FC halftime.

The TV personality added that they’ve been in contact with his wife and family, and things are looking “okay” for the former goalkeeper.