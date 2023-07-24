Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal film, which is now titled “Punjab ’95,” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Presenting the first look of the film, Dosanjh wrote: “Waheguruji ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji”

The film, a biography of the human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been dogged by controversy for the past few months in India.

India’s official film certification body, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), gave “Punjab ’95” ‘A’ grade (equivalent to Canada’s 18A certification) in addition to 21 edits and alteration of controversial dialogues.

Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Punjab ’95’. — Image credit: Courtesy of TIFF

September 11 is most likely the day of the TIFF debut.

According to reports, the producers of “Punjab ’95” have been attempting to obtain a certificate in India since December. However, the CBFC’s judgement has been delayed, and when it has, the producers have recommended 21 changes.

Arjun Rampal in ‘Punjab ’95’ — Image credit: Courtesy of TIFF

“Punjab ’95” is helmed by Honey Trehan.