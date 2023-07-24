There’s no better way to call someone out than through a song.

A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, 34, has his fans speculating that he’s throwing some serious shade at fellow rap star Travis Scott, real name Jacques Webster, 32, in an unreleased song he performed at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend.

The lyrics fans are investigating certainly dig their claws into someone: “First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offence.”

“First you stole my flow so I stole your bitch, then you stole my style I need my 10% all the disrespect I hope you take a offense” -ASAP Rocky 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/L1hKWaZEAH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2023

The connection comes between Rocky’s three-year relationship with pop superstar Rihanna, with whom he currently shares a child and is expecting another on the way, as Travis and the Barbados-born chart-topper were rumoured to be an item in 2015.

Naah Rocky sending shots at Trav pic.twitter.com/UNsBuQzT4A — Yoboikayz04 (@LeeKayz04) July 24, 2023

Rocky even addressed the comparisons made between the two rap icons in an interview last year with Drink Champs, where he said: “you can’t feed into petty sh** like that.”

“I saw similarities for sure, you know, I saw that he was inspired and sh** like that, but that’s what we in it for,” Rocky added.

Rocky’s set at the festival also saw him throwing serious shots at his past collaborators ASAP Bari and Ian Connor, who have both been accused of sexual assault, calling them a “b**ch.”

The rapper ended his time on stage by confirming the release dates for his two upcoming projects, his album Utopia, and the movie “Circus Maximus”, which will drop on July 28.