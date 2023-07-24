Despite two Hollywood unions going on strike, HBO proceeded to film Season 2 of its popular series “The House of the Dragon.”

This happened because the “Game of Thrones” prequel scripts were finished prior to the Writers Guild of America’s strike starting on May 2. And unlike SAG-AFTRA, which is now on strike, the performers in the TV show are members of a British actors union.

The explanations were provided by “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin, who just updated his blog, “Not a Blog“, with information regarding the TV adaptation. He was open and honest about his thoughts on the “long and bitter” labour strikes that are presently causing the film and television industries to suffer.

“Honestly, I was shocked to hear that,” Martin wrote on his blog. “One of the two major UK political parties, Labour, has its roots in the trade union movement. How in the world could they have allowed such anti-labor regulations to be enacted? Seems to me that Labour Party really needs to do a better job of protecting the right to strike.”

“These strikes are not really about name writers or producers or showrunners, most of whom are fine; we’re striking for the entry-level writers, the story editors, the students hoping to break in, the actor who has four lines, the guy working his first staff job who dreams of creating his own show one day, as I did back in the 80s.”

Season 2 filming began in April at Leavesden Studios in the U.K. with participation from the “original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” according to a prior statement from HBO.

The new season will premiere next year.