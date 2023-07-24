Canadians aren’t exactly having a great time at the theatres with “Oppenheimer”.

The Christopher Nolan flick, which stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, among other names, depicts the historical story of one of the most influential people behind the atomic bomb, John Oppenheimer.

However, despite its impressive box office domestic debut with $80 million, the movie hasn’t been a smooth success for Canadian viewers hoping to watch it in all its glory on the 70 mm IMAX screens, which Nolan has urged audiences is the best way to view the film.

Only select theatres are playing “Oppenheimer” on 70 mm IMAX screens, leading moviegoers on a mission to find the right locations.

According to social media complaints, fans have reported numerous technical failures, including showings being cut-off midway; one unlucky soul from Vaughan, ON, tweeted about the projector deciding to take a 10-minute break, much to the crowd’s dismay.

Another attendant caught when one of the theatre’s management informed the crowd that they were trying to fix the issue, and confusion ensued.

A viewer in Toronto tweeted that the viewing at the Cineplex Varsity location was “completely out of focus.”

Cineplex has felt the heat on the issue and even released a statement to the Globe & Mail last weekend: “All ‘Oppenheimer’ 70mm films shown by Cineplex are facilitated by independent this party experts who are currently stationed in our theatres. We are currently working directly with our partners to rectify a small number of issues.”

“Oppenheimer” is currently in theatres, where it opened alongside “Barbie” last weekend, marking the fourth most successful weekend at the box office in North American history.