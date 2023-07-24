Canadians aren’t exactly having a great time at the theatres with “Oppenheimer”.

The Christopher Nolan flick, which stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, among other names, depicts the historical story of one of the most influential people behind the atomic bomb, John Oppenheimer.

However, despite its impressive box office domestic debut with $80 million, the movie hasn’t been a smooth success for Canadian viewers hoping to watch it in all its glory on the 70 mm IMAX screens, which Nolan has urged audiences is the best way to view the film.

Only select theatres are playing “Oppenheimer” on 70 mm IMAX screens, leading moviegoers on a mission to find the right locations.

According to social media complaints, fans have reported numerous technical failures, including showings being cut-off midway; one unlucky soul from Vaughan, ON, tweeted about the projector deciding to take a 10-minute break, much to the crowd’s dismay.

They got it fixed 10 minutes later but yeah, that was really damn good. Also, Nolan really cut the blank check on EVERY white man in Hollywood, cause the amount of guest appearances are fucking ridiculous lmao — Barbershak 2: Shak In Business (@ShakExcellence) July 21, 2023

Another attendant caught when one of the theatre’s management informed the crowd that they were trying to fix the issue, and confusion ensued.

Here’s the moment our 70MM IMAX showing of OPPENHEIMER abruptly shut off with 40 min left to go. pic.twitter.com/MjVDKgqWpI — patrick. | (@imPatrickT) July 21, 2023

A viewer in Toronto tweeted that the viewing at the Cineplex Varsity location was “completely out of focus.”

Disaster of a showing at @CineplexMovies Varsity in Toronto. 6:00pm showing was completely out of focus. — Paul Rowland-Roides (@proides) July 21, 2023

Cineplex has felt the heat on the issue and even released a statement to the Globe & Mail last weekend: “All ‘Oppenheimer’ 70mm films shown by Cineplex are facilitated by independent this party experts who are currently stationed in our theatres. We are currently working directly with our partners to rectify a small number of issues.”

NEW: @CineplexMovies says it’s “working directly with our partners to rectify a small number of issues” with OPPENHEIMER 70mm screenings that “are facilitated by independent third-party experts who are currently stationed in our theatres.” Problems in Toronto, Vaughan, Calgary. pic.twitter.com/QUJjjwo0oS — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 21, 2023

“Oppenheimer” is currently in theatres, where it opened alongside “Barbie” last weekend, marking the fourth most successful weekend at the box office in North American history.