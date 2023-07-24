Sydney Sweeney, who starred in “Euphoria,” posted a video clip from an unidentified Los Angeles music video production that enthralled her followers.

On the set of the shoot, Sweeney can be seen in the video sporting a leather corset and chaps.

“Rock n Roll, Syd. Can’t wait for you guys to see this music video,” Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, wrote on Instagram putting Mareux’s “The Perfect Girl” song in the background.

The “White Lotus” star also starred in Halsey’s “Graveyard” music video in 2020 and the 2021 film “Downfalls High” with Mod Sun and Machine Gun Kelly.

Sweeney rocked out while filming her most recent project on the Sunset Strip, as seen in video posted by fans.

Sydney Sweeney spotted shooting a music video in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/XjkRaEeN1w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Sweeney became a household name for her roles in the 2018 TV shows. She appeared in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

She was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 for her portrayals of damaged youths in “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” two HBO programmes. Sweeney won recognition in 2023 for her portrayal as Reality Winner in the movie “Reality.”