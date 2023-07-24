A new generation of heroes is enrolling at Godolkin University.

Prime Video just dropped the teaser trailer for their hotly anticipated series, “Gen V”, and it’s packed with blood, secrets and superheroes navigating the perils of young adulthood.

Set in the prestigious Godolkin University, America’s exclusive college for young heroes, the show takes us back to the early days of superhero training. These ambitious students, injected with Compound V, compete fiercely for the school’s top ranking but soon realize that being a hero isn’t all fun and games.

READ MORE: ‘Gen V’: Prime Video Unveils Poster For Spinoff Of ‘The Boys’

With a star-studded cast, including Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, “Gen V” promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and moral dilemmas. Viewers can also look forward to guest appearances from familiar faces like Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, plus some fan-favourite characters from “The Boys” universe.

Mark your calendars for September 29, when the series blasts off exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries. They’ll fly through weekly episodes until the season finale on November 3.