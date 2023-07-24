Singer Tori Kelly finds herself in the midst of a health crisis, currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots around her vital organs, as per a TMZ report.

Sources close to the Grammy-winning star, 30, revealed to TMZ that the situation is “really serious,” leaving fans concerned and sending out love and support her way.

According to insiders, the unfortunate incident occurred while Kelly was enjoying dinner with friends in downtown L.A. Her heart suddenly began racing uncontrollably, causing her to pass out and remain unconscious for an alarming period. Her caring friends took swift action and rushed her to Cedars-Sinai, a top-notch hospital renowned for its medical expertise.

The ICU team is now diligently working to provide the best possible care for her. Doctors have identified blood clots in her legs and lungs, and they are carefully assessing the situation to determine if any clots are near her heart.

Throughout her hospitalization, the singer has been in and out of consciousness, making the situation all the more concerning for her loved ones and fans.