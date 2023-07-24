Last week, Canadian drag superstar Jimbo snatched the crown as the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” season 8, stealing the hearts of RuPaul, Canada, and the world. With each jaw-dropping, head-spinning fashion bombshell she served on the runway, Jimbo left viewers in awe, making an unforgettable imprint on viewers’ minds everywhere.

Following her major win on the Emmy-winning show, she sat down for a convo with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon to discuss her headspace going onto the season and whether she’ll return to nab the win again.

This win marks Jimbo’s third time competing on “Drag Race”, and she wanted to ensure viewers saw a “more kind side”, admitting that in “other episodes and the other times where I was being a bit shady, I think people got the wrong impression of who I am as a whole.”

Finding advice in her mom, the queen shared: “And so my mom was like, ‘You know, it would be really great if it was sweet. You really are.’ And so I hope that people got to see more sides of me.”

Her mom wasn’t the only one to bestow her important advice, drag icon and show creator RuPaul also told Jimbo some wise words.

“And she gave me so much advice just about really believing in myself and believing in what I have to offer and my point of view. And I was just so grateful that she saw me and she saw my weirdness and he saw my uniqueness as a strength and to lean into it.”

“‘Remember who you are, and deliver that at all times.’ And I think that’s really important to realize how unique and awesome you are and that,” continued the Ontario native.

Would the drag icon ever return for another season now that’s already conquered the coveted all-stars crown?

“I would. I love making TV. I love making people laugh. That is my joy is being out there in the world and making people laugh and then hearing the response.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” season 8 currently streams on Crave.