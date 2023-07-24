Actions will always have their consequences, even if you’re famous.

The “SNL” star, 29, found himself in hot water last month when he was charged with reckless driving after slamming his car into a Beverly Hills home. However, Davidson has been propositioned with a plan to avoid any legal woes.

The “Bupkis” actor entered a diversion program last week, reports TMZ, without pleading guilty or contesting the offence. The catch is he must comply with a set of interesting conditions over the next 18 months.

First up, 50 hours of community service at The New York City Fire Department, the very place where his late father served and tragically lost his life during the 9/11 tragedy.

But that’s not all, Davidson must also tackle 12 hours of traffic school and he’ll get a firsthand lesson on the impact of reckless driving by spending time at a morgue.

If he successfully completes these tasks, he’ll dodge any criminal offence on his record.

His reckless driving stint occurred in Beverly Hills in March when he strolled around with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, when the car slammed into a house. Nobody was injured, and he was not under the influence.