Happy belated birthday, Prince George! The eldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William recently turned 10 in true royal style.

Westminster Abbey honoured the occasion by sharing a rare image on social media, capturing a moment from King Charles’ coronation ceremony. In the picture, young George is one of the Pages of Honor, holding his grandfather’s coronation robe.

READ MORE: Prince George Is Turning 10! Look Back At All Of His Birthday Portraits Through The Years

Wishing Prince George a very happy 10th birthday today! This dramatic overhead photograph shows His Royal Highness and his fellow Pages of Honour leaving the Abbey with HM The King following the Coronation service in May. 📷: PA Images pic.twitter.com/U724cnPon3 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) July 22, 2023

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to give George a normal childhood, his royal role as second in line to the throne was evident during the significant event. He became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation.

READ MORE: How Prince George Will Celebrate His 10th Birthday

To mark the milestone, a new portrait of the birthday boy was released, showing George looking all grown up and sporting a big smile – a striking resemblance to his father, Prince William.

This undated photo released by Kensington Palace on Friday July 21, 2023 shows Britain’s Prince George, taken this month in Windsor, England, ahead of his 10th birthday on Saturday, July 22, 2023. — Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via AP

While the bells of Westminster Abbey no longer ring for every royal birthday due to financial reasons, the special day didn’t go unnoticed for the young prince.