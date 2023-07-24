Remember Dave Annable’s unforgettable demise in “Yellowstone”‘s first episode? Well, it turns out that fateful moment almost didn’t happen.

In an exclusive chat with Deadline published on Monday, Annable, 43, spills the beans on his hilarious journey to becoming Lee Dutton and why he initially turned down the role.

“I’m from New York. I’ve been on a horse twice in my life,” he admits, unsure if he could pull off the cowboy act. But thanks to a push from none other than show creator Taylor Sheridan, he found himself galloping toward cowboy camp for a wild training experience.

“When we were shooting my death scene, I was like, ‘I’m okay. This is just makeup. You don’t have to kill me,'” Dave recalls. Little did he know that his “Save Dave Annable” campaign would capture fans’ hearts and turn “Yellowstone” into a massive hit.

Annable’s back in the Sheridan universe, playing Neil in the newly-premiered “Lioness” series. Was it an IOU from Taylor for that untimely demise? “Maybe,” Dave laughs. “But hey, I’m the right guy for the part!”

“I was really thankful for that experience and funny enough, ‘Lioness’ existed a few years ago and then went away and then came back and Taylor mentioned it to me that he wanted me to play Neil. When it came back Taylor asked me if I was still interested. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.’

“Lioness” is now streaming on Paramount+.