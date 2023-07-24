New Drake memes seem to hit the internet more often than new music from the Canadian rap star.

Drake and Central Cee’s dynamic duo took the internet by storm with their On The Radar freestyle release over the weekend. The 4-minute lyrical explosion instantly went viral, leaving fans in awe of this unbeatable combination and already racked up 5 million views after just three days.

The vid was also accompanied by Drake gifting fans a new meme-worthy moment. Less than a minute into the video, he teased with his trademark chat before any bars were dropped: “Some madness and badness. Combination.”

Social media users quickly seized the opportunity, turning Drake’s playful words into the internet’s latest meme of the moment.

Twitter users did what they do best: chopping clips from a vid and creating meme edits, which is exactly what happened to Drake, something he’s no stranger to.