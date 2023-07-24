Click to share this via email

New Drake memes seem to hit the internet more often than new music from the Canadian rap star.

Drake and Central Cee’s dynamic duo took the internet by storm with their On The Radar freestyle release over the weekend. The 4-minute lyrical explosion instantly went viral, leaving fans in awe of this unbeatable combination and already racked up 5 million views after just three days.

The vid was also accompanied by Drake gifting fans a new meme-worthy moment. Less than a minute into the video, he teased with his trademark chat before any bars were dropped: “Some madness and badness. Combination.”

Social media users quickly seized the opportunity, turning Drake’s playful words into the internet’s latest meme of the moment.

Twitter users did what they do best: chopping clips from a vid and creating meme edits, which is exactly what happened to Drake, something he’s no stranger to.

“Welcome to Panda Express, what type of rice or noodle?” Me: pic.twitter.com/pKMHMk6Vmr — Wells P (@Wells_P) July 22, 2023

When the teller of the bank Im robbing shows me the safe pic.twitter.com/GRdT4lTkMO — Uncle 🚖9️⃣6️⃣🇬🇭🏁 (@CABBIE96) July 23, 2023

Do you want Fried Rice or Jollof? pic.twitter.com/NUIWOYjjRT — Clarke Kente (bod/mon) 🩸 ⭐️ (@freekentewest) July 22, 2023

When they ask if we want Drake to rap or sing on the album: pic.twitter.com/7WdE9vkE41 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

“Are you at a point in your life where you’re spending money or saving it?” Me: pic.twitter.com/4SK8rk1KVe — Dior Don (@LBgotSOLE) July 23, 2023