Usually, a yacht day doesn’t end in handcuffs, but for Quavo, it did last weekend.

The rapper and member of Migos were on board a yacht in Miami on Sunday when two men allegedly threatened the boat’s captain, according to TMZ.

Although nobody was arrested, video footage obtained by the outlet reveals the Georgia native being detained by cops in handcuffs.

READ MORE: Lori Harvey Sets Record Straight About Quavo Romance Rumours

The “Open It Up” rapper can be seen chatting with three police officers while cuffed up.

The police received a 911 call about an alleged strong-armed robbery on a luxurious yacht. Two men on the boat got aggressive with the captain as the men demanded a refund following the end of the yacht’s rental time.

The police report, exclusively obtained by TMZ, paints a vivid picture of the high-stakes situation. One of the men went overboard, threatening the captain’s life and vowing to toss him into the sea if he dared to turn the boat around.

READ MORE: Quavo And Offset Reunite To Pay Tribute To Takeoff On His 29th Birthday

One crew member claimed to witness a man swiping the captain’s wallet and phone, but others on the boat had a different tale to tell.

Quavo’s attorney cleared the air, stating that the rapper was not arrested or mentioned as a witness in the police report.