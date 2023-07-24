Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hallmark Channel's "When Call The Heart" has been renewed for a ninth season that will premiere in 2022. Star Erin Krakow made the announcement in a video that played during the season eight finale on Sunday night.

The beloved family western drama, “When Calls the Heart,” is set to ride on despite the ongoing strike, thanks to an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA.

Hallmark Media’s long-running series, starring Erin Krakow, secured the green light to continue filming Season 11, hot on the heels of the much-anticipated Season 10 premiere on July 30, per Deadline.

READ MORE: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star William Stanford Davis Goes Viral For Displaying 5-Cent Residual Cheque: ‘This Is Why We’re On Strike’

And they’re not alone – “When Calls the Heart” joins the ranks of other TV series like Apple’s “Tehran” and “The Chosen,” which have also received interim agreements from the actors guild.

With 68 projects now granted interim agreements during the strike, the showbiz world breathes a sigh of relief. The series narrates the tale of Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a spirited teacher who sets her heart in a small coal-mining town in Western Canada. Season 9 witnessed a heartwarming proposal from Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), with the sweet help of Elizabeth’s son, Jack.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Joins SAG Strikers With Girlfriend Erin Darke And Newborn Child

Starring a talented ensemble cast, including Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, and more, “When Calls the Heart” has stolen hearts worldwide.