Despite not stealing the top spot at the box office, “Oppenheimer” can still thank “Barbie” for bringing in some extra revenue.

The Quorum‘s film-data research revealed that a whopping six percent of “Oppenheimer”s audience had initially set their sights on “Barbie”. Despite potentially being let down that “Barbie” was sold-out, it turns out “Oppenheimer” pocketed a cool $4.98 million from these “Barbie” leftovers.

Both films outperformed everyone’s wildest dreams. “Barbie”, starring the fabulous Margot Robbie, strutted away with a jaw-dropping $162 million, while Cillian Murphy-led “Oppenheimer” blew the audience away with $82.4 million.

Both films together made the weekend one of the most profitable in North American history.

Fans coined the term ‘Barbenheimer,’ embracing the viral trend of experiencing both cinematic masterpieces on the same day or weekend.

Both casts joined in on the playful war, with Cillian Murphy waving the white flag and admitting he “can’t wait” to see the timeless toy’s film. And the “Barbie” squad returned the love, flaunting their movie tickets to “Oppenheimer” and other summer hits in a Twitter snap shared over the weekend.