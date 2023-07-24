“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein is facing a turbulent time in her relationship with her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein.

Their already strained bond hit a new low when Lisa claimed Lenny threw out her nearly 80-year-old mother and aunt from their shared mansion while she was away on vacation, according to Instagram comments underneath her latest snap shared to the platform, which showed her posing with her new love interest, tech CEO Jody Glidden.

While Lisa is allowed to stay in the house until September, Lenny has been staying there with his much-younger girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. The situation escalated when Lisa allegedly invited her aunt and mother to babysit their two children, and conflict arose after her aunt objected to Katharina’s skimpy outfit.

Lenny’s presence in the house has been a recurring issue, and Lisa previously alleged that he verbally harassed her mother. The tension reached a boiling point when Katharina reportedly wore a black nightgown in front of the young children.

Their divorce hearing is set for July 27, but the situation remains tense. Lenny claimed he was reasonable during the confrontation, while Lisa expressed disappointment in his actions and concern for their kids.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is currently airing on Slice.