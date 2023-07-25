Ariana Madix isn’t taking it easy on her ex, Tom Sandoval, now that Scandoval has simmered down.

“Vanderpump Rules” has started filming season 11, and a source tells ET Madix has been laying into Sandoval since the cameras went up.

“Filming is underway for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense,” the source says. “She’s becoming more and more detached and isn’t affected by him as much.”

In early March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn’t long before news broke that Sandoval cheating on Madix with their castmate, Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss, is what truly derailed the relationship.

Despite the traumatic breakup, the source says Madix is feeling “empowered and confident” and is in a good place “personally and professionally.”

“Ariana is feeling incredibly empowered, and confident. She’s in a place where she’s focused on herself and happy to be doing her thing,” the source adds. “She is still relishing in all the support she has received and feeling good about where she’s at in her life, both personally and professionally.”

As for Leviss, who has started going by her birth name, Rachel, in the wake of the scandal, she has yet to sign on to participate in the show. A source previously told ET that Leviss’ “team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal” for her to film.

Leviss has not been seen since April and was noticeably absent earlier this month while Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and several other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members filmed at Lisa Vanderpump’s Sur Lounge.

Scandoval continues to be a topic of conversation as season 11 films, with TMZ cameras catching Shay and Sandoval in a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, “If you hadn’t f**ked Raquel,” before storming off.

