Actors on the picket line just got a big boost from a massive star.

In an interview with Variety, SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson revealed that Dwayne Johnson gave a very sizeable donation to the foundation.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Joins SAG Strikers With Girlfriend Erin Darke And Newborn Child

“It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time,” Wilson said. “And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running. And it’s not lost on me that he’s very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started.”

The foundation is a non-profit associated with the SAG-AFTRA union, though is not directly a part of it. They provide financial assistance to union members in need, including aid for medical issues and other serious problems.

Wilson estimated that somewhere between 7,000 and 10,000 union members will need services, an even bigger necessity now that SAG-AFTRA is on strike, putting many actors in a difficult financial position.

“This is how we did this during COVID — some of the biggest stars in our industry stepped up,” he said, adding of Johnson. “For him to step up like this is really going to get us started in the fundraising that we’re going I need to do, because everything we’re hearing and seeing, we feel we have to be prepared that this could go on through the end of the year. We’re going to have to be able to help these people in the long run. We have 160,000 SAG-AFTRA performers and that’s a lot of people that are going to need our help. This donation is the kickstart we needed in the first week of what we think will be a long haul.”

Vance added, “I want to thank Dwayne for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community. On behalf of the thousands who will be helped by his historic donation, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

READ MORE: George R.R. Martin ‘Shocked’ Over UK Laws Allowing ‘House Of The Dragon’ Filming Amid Strike

Johnson got in touch to give the seven-figure donation after the foundation sent out a letter to members outlining the financial needs facing many actors on strike.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,’” Vance told Johnson. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14, joining the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May. It is the first time both Hollywood unions have been on strike simultaneously since 1960.