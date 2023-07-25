Veronica Correia — a.k.a. the lady who caught Drake’s attention with her 36G bra size during a recent gig — has confirmed Playboy has reached out to her.

Correia, 21, went viral after throwing her bra at the Canadian rapper as he performed during his and 21 Savage’s “It’s All a Blur” tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night.

Correia has since chatted to TMZ about the whole thing, with them questioning whether she was going to start up an OnlyFans.

She responded, “I do not have an OnlyFans currently. I don’t really have an intention to.

“A lot of people have been messaging me saying ‘start it now it would blow up’… but Playboy have actually reached out to me on my Instagram DMs and said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’

“So I did, I applied and they did accept me,” she added.

Correia continued, “They want to speak with me very soon,” telling TMZ how she might have a call with them after their interview.

Credit: Instagram/Veronica Correia

Playboy has now switched from being the iconic magazine to being an OnlyFans-style site.

Correia went viral over the weekend after a clip of Drake picking up her black bra and saying “36G? Locate this woman immediately” did the rounds online.